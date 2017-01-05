Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Enterprise Products Partners LP :
* Enterprise declares quarterly distribution increase
* Enterprise Products Partners LP - board of directors of its general partner declared increase in quarterly cash distribution to $0.41 per common unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S