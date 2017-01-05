Jan 5 Cadillac:

* Says launching "first-of-its kind" luxury vehicle subscription service, "book" by Cadillac

* Rather than owning single vehicle, members can switch between different Cadillacs to suit needs with subscription service from an OEM

* "Book" by Cadillac will launch first in the New York metro area, with plans to debut in other markets Source text: (bit.ly/2iTFVtR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)