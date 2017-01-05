UPDATE 7-Trump clears way for controversial oil pipelines
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
Jan 5 22nd Century Group Inc :
* FDA provides positive and encouraging feedback for 22nd Century's very low nicotine MRTPA filings
* 22nd Century Group - in response to FDA's requests, and in conjunction with additional clarifying guidance, company has withdrawn its existing filings
* 22nd Century - FDA requested more information on independent clinical studies on very low nicotine tobacco on smoking cessation, harm reduction objectives
* 22nd Century Group Inc - has withdrawn its existing filings in order to file even more expansive MRTPAs and PMTAs for Brand A
* 22nd Century Group Inc -intends to bifurcate application into separate PMTAs and MRTPAs for Brand A to enjoy benefit of FDA's shorter review timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Standing Rock tribe says it will fight decision (Adds comments from Senator Hoeven, updates prices to close of trading, updates bullet points, changes headline, adds additional background)
* Commercewest Bank reports fourth-quarter 2016 39% increase in EPS and 37% increase in net income
Jan 24 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its analog and embedded chip products from the automotive and industrial markets.