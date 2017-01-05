Jan 5 Walmart Stores Inc :

* Walmart's Jet announces acquisition of ShoeBuy, an online footwear retailer, from IAC

* Wal Mart Stores Inc- ShoeBuy will operate as a standalone and complementary site

* Wal Mart Stores Inc - ShoeBuy CEO Mike Sorabella, his executive team, and ShoeBuy's employees will continue to be based in Boston and will join co

* Wal Mart Stores Inc- acquired ShoeBuy from IAC for approximately $70 million Source text: (bit.ly/2jeb9iZ ) Further company coverage: