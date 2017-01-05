UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
Jan 5 Walmart Stores Inc :
* Walmart's Jet announces acquisition of ShoeBuy, an online footwear retailer, from IAC
* Wal Mart Stores Inc- ShoeBuy will operate as a standalone and complementary site
* Wal Mart Stores Inc - ShoeBuy CEO Mike Sorabella, his executive team, and ShoeBuy's employees will continue to be based in Boston and will join co
* Wal Mart Stores Inc- acquired ShoeBuy from IAC for approximately $70 million Source text: (bit.ly/2jeb9iZ ) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.