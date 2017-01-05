BRIEF-Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Episurf Medical AB :
* Says CEO Rosemary Cunningham Thomas steps down - search for new CEO initiated
* Pål Ryfors has been appointed acting CEO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms