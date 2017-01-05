BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 5 Carnegie Technologies Holdings LLC:
* Announced nomination of five candidates for election to Magicjack's board of directors
* Intends to submit a proposal to purchase Magicjack for $8.50 per share
* Founder Paul M. Posner is holder of approximately 1.6% of shares in Magicjack VocalTec Source text for Eikon:
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: