Jan 5 Park City Capital LLC
* Park city capital releases statement delivered by michael
fox at ari network services' annual meeting
* Park city capital - believe ari network services should
immediately engage financial advisor to review strategic
alternatives
* Park city capital, llc - initiated a proxy contest at
ari's annual meeting
* Park city capital, llc - beneficial owner of approximately
5.7% of shares of ari network services, inc
* Park city capital - believe there are ample interested
parties and both private equity and strategic buyers would be
very interested in bidding for co
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: