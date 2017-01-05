Jan 5 Park City Capital LLC

* Park city capital releases statement delivered by michael fox at ari network services' annual meeting

* Park city capital - believe ari network services should immediately engage financial advisor to review strategic alternatives

* Park city capital, llc - initiated a proxy contest at ari's annual meeting

* Park city capital, llc - beneficial owner of approximately 5.7% of shares of ari network services, inc

* Park city capital - believe there are ample interested parties and both private equity and strategic buyers would be very interested in bidding for co