UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 5 (Reuters) -
* Fairfax said in talks with OMERS to back $4.9 billion takeover - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2ifu0pu
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of an overhaul following its record payout over toxic mortgages in the United States, several people close to the matter said on Tuesday.