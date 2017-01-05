Former N.Y. fund analyst goes on trial for insider trading
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
Jan 5 Lipocine Inc :
* Lipocine inc- plans to initiate a dosing flexibility study in addition to its previously announced dosing validation study for lpcn 1021
* Lipocine - expects resubmission of lpcn 1021 new drug application to u.s. Food and drug administration to contain data from both dv study and df study
* Lipocine inc- expects first patient of df study to be enrolled in q1 of 2017 with top-line results projected in q2 of 2017
* Lipocine inc- remain on track with dv study and continue to expect top-line results from dv study in q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A former analyst at Michael Dell's New York-based investment fund went on trial on Tuesday for insider trading, a day after being arrested for refusing to show up in court.
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S