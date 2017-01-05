Jan 5 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC :

* Vanguard Natural Resources - on Jan 3, 2017, paid second $37.5 million deficiency payment installment under senior secured reserve-based credit facility

* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - as of Jan 4, 2017, there were about $1.25 billion of outstanding borrowings under credit facility

* Vanguard- Continues to believe current cash flow from operations not sufficient to pay remaining borrowing base deficiency installments on credit facility

* Vanguard Natural Resources- remaining $150 million borrowing base deficiency is required to be paid in 4 equal monthly installments beginning Feb 2, 2017