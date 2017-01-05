BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement
Jan 5 Barnes & Noble Inc
* Reports holiday comparable store sales
* Expects to exceed fiscal 2016 operating profit
* Updates full-year outlook
* 2016 consolidated EBITDA is now expected to be at low end of company's previously issued range
* Expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline approximately 6 pct and consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $200 million
* Fiscal 2017 retail EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $225 million
* Fiscal 2017 Nook's EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juster to be deputy assistant to president for international economic affairs
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings