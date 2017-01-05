HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 24
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto
executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with
action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
PIPELINES
Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial
Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand
energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration
environmental actions.
IMMIGRATION
Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on
Wednesday restr