Jan 5 Centrus Energy Corp :

* Centrus Energy Corp. announces private exchange offer and solicitation of consents

* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $85 million 8.25% senior secured notes due 2027

* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $120 million 7.5% cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $30 million in cash