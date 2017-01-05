BRIEF-Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 mln private placement
* Halcon Resources announces pricing of $400 million private placement
Jan 5 Centrus Energy Corp :
* Centrus Energy Corp. announces private exchange offer and solicitation of consents
* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $85 million 8.25% senior secured notes due 2027
* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $120 million 7.5% cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $30 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Juster to be deputy assistant to president for international economic affairs
* National Commerce Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2016 earnings