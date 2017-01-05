Jan 5 Allergan Plc -
* Allergan CEO says proper guidance will come in a few
weeks; but we've said Restasis net revenue will stay flat, "I
think that's conservative"
* Allergan CEO: "It seems the industry is taking pricing
seriously...I'm encouraged by what I've seen in January so far"
* Allergan CEO: "let's see what happens in June, we will not
be taking a second increase in June"
* Allergan CEO says we would like to see even stronger
growth internationally, and think that's possible
* Allergan CEO says in terms of data & submissions 2018 is a
bigger year than 2017
* Allergan CEO: "its completely within the control of the
industry", when asked about incoming Trump administration and
its plans
* Allergan CEO: "we're not asking people not to take price
increases, but to be thoughtful of their price increases"
Further company coverage: