Jan 5 Sports Direct International Plc :

* Share buyback programme update

* It intends to recommence its share buyback programme

* Maximum number of shares that may be purchased under programme will be 86.3 mln ordinary shares

* Aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under programme will be no greater than 258.9 mln stg.