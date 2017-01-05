UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Sports Direct International Plc :
* Share buyback programme update
* It intends to recommence its share buyback programme
* Maximum number of shares that may be purchased under programme will be 86.3 mln ordinary shares
* Aggregate purchase price of all shares acquired under programme will be no greater than 258.9 mln stg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources