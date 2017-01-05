BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.25
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 5 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Kalobios announces positive guidance from FDA for Benznidazole
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Benznidazole eligible for neglected tropical disease priority review voucher
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc- Minutes received from recent FDA meeting on Benznidazole
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - 505(B) regulatory pathway using existing safety and efficacy data is acceptable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: