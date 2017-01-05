BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan to open a mall under Lalaport brand in Taiwan- Nikkei
* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd to open a mall under its Lalaport brand in Taiwan in 2021- Nikkei
Jan 5 Banco Popular Espanol SA :
* Board approves partial spin-off of Banco Popular Portugal
* Banking activity of Banco Popular Portugal will be integrated in Banco Popular Espanol
* To create a branch to carry out banking activity in Portugal
* Banco Popular Portugal to keep leasing and real estate activities
* Sees to complete the operation in last quarter of 2017
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* UMB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $42.9 million or $0.87 per diluted share and record full-year 2016 net income of $158.8 million
* Investors Bancorp and the Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement