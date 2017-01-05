Jan 5 Banco Popular Espanol SA :

* Board approves partial spin-off of Banco Popular Portugal

* Banking activity of Banco Popular Portugal will be integrated in Banco Popular Espanol

* To create a branch to carry out banking activity in Portugal

* Banco Popular Portugal to keep leasing and real estate activities

* Sees to complete the operation in last quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

