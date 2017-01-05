BRIEF-Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina
Jan 5 Spineguard :
* Reports 2016 Revenue Growth of 18 pct to 7.5 million euros ($7.95 million)
* Sales up 24 pct and exceed 2 million euros in Q4 2016
* Global revenue in Q4 of 2016 increased 24 pct to 2.2 million euros
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc. Announces revised and upsized private placement terms