Jan 5 Adocia SA :

* Adocia announces two new multi-hormonal combination projects for the treatment of type 1 diabetes

* Medical benefit of such combinations already established in type 1 diabetes clinical trials with separate injections

* First clinical study expected to start in Q4 2017.

* New projects aim to offer more efficient therapy to people living with type 1 diabetes without increasing number of injections.

* Biochaperone enables combinations of insulin lispro with pramlintide and insulin lispro with exenatide, three hormones approved for treatment of diabetes