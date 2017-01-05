Jan 5 Nikkei:

* Lawson's operating profit likely fell 7 pct on the year to around 58 billion yen in the March-November period-Nikkei

* Lawson's sales likely rose 6 pct to around 460 billion yen for the March-November period -Nikkei

* For the full year ending in February, Lawson will likely maintain its operating profit guidance of a 5 pct rise to 76 billion yen-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2iIBm66) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)