UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Nikkei:
* Lawson's operating profit likely fell 7 pct on the year to around 58 billion yen in the March-November period-Nikkei
* Lawson's sales likely rose 6 pct to around 460 billion yen for the March-November period -Nikkei
* For the full year ending in February, Lawson will likely maintain its operating profit guidance of a 5 pct rise to 76 billion yen-Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2iIBm66) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources