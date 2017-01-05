BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 5 Ion Geophysical Corp :
* Footprints Asset Management & Research, Inc reports 5.97 percent passive stake in Ion Geophysical Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hVW8gk) Further company coverage:
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: