Jan 5 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc
:
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces launch of
new market in Rostock, Germany
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - under terms of
agreement with obast, aegean will acquire obast's existing share
capital
* Aegean marine petroleum network - operations at rostock
will be managed by existing team at obast bunkering & trading
gmbh
* Aegean marine petroleum network says launch of new
service center in rostock that will serve all german baltic sea
ports, southern scandinavian ports
