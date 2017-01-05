BRIEF-Granite Oil announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool
* Announces 2017 budget with continued development of its core Bakken pool and an exploration program
Jan 5 Capital Senior Living Corp
* Capital Senior Living Corp - files for mixed shelf of upto $150 million - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2hW2G3H) Further company coverage:
* Says has declared a special cash dividend of $1.57 per common share, payable February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To use net proceeds from offering to contribute capital to Kingstone Insurance Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: