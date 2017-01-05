Jan 5 Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd
* Painted Pony achieves 2016 exit production of more than
240 mmcfe/d (40,000 boe/d), announces operational update and
attendance at the TD Securities London Energy Conference
* Daily production volumes for 2017 are expected to average
approximately 288 mmcfe/d
* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - Q4 2016 daily production
volumes averaged approximately 218.7 mmcfe/d
* Painted Pony Petroleum - liquids production volumes in
2017 expected to be more than 9 pct of total production volumes
or approximately 4,400 bbls/d
* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd - since November 2016, Painted
Pony has hedged an additional 56.5 mmcf/d on contracts for 2017
and 2018
* Anticipates 2017 forecasted exit production volumes to be
approximately 408 mmcfe/d
* Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd says daily production volumes
for 2017 are expected to average approximately 288 mmcfe/d
(48,000 boe/d)
* Painted Pony Petroleum - hedged total of 65 pct of natural
gas production during 2017 at average price of $3.30/mcf on AECO
swaps (51 pct of hedged volumes)
