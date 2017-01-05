BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 5 RaNA Therapeutics Inc -
* RaNA Therapeutics Inc - Disclosed in FORM D to U.S. SEC that it has raised about $51 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iFKRoJ)
* GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - Some investors started trying to shrink their exposure Monday to the single-family rental bond market in advance of the Blackstone Group's planed IPO of its home rental company.