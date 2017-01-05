UPDATE 1-Bob Evans to sell restaurant unit for $565 mln
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 5 EquipmentShare.com Inc -
* EquipmentShare.com Inc - Disclosed in Form D to U.S. SEC that it has raised $28.4 million in equity financing -SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ifBKbi)
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Globe Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - Some investors started trying to shrink their exposure Monday to the single-family rental bond market in advance of the Blackstone Group's planed IPO of its home rental company.