Jan 5 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 drilling services margin
per day expected to be at high-end or exceed guided range of
$6,500 to $7,000 - SEC filing
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - Q4 production services
revenue expected to be flat to down approximately 2 pct as
compared to guidance of flat to up 3 pct
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - "despite lower production
services margin guidance, we expect to maintain compliance with
credit facility covenants"
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - well servicing Q4
utilization was 40 pct as compared to 41 pct in prior quarter
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - expect to put 10 to 15
additional rigs back to work by end of January
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp - reactivated five additional
wireline units in late December to meet January demand
