Wells Fargo to stop giving branches advance notice of inspections
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Jan 5 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
* On January 4, 2017 board appointed Christoph Majeske to fill a vacancy on board - SEC filing
* Genco Shipping & Trading - co's second amended & restated articles of incorporation was amended to increase size of board from eight to nine directors Source text: (bit.ly/2iGzkFx) Further company coverage:
* KROGER ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF JOE FEY, NAMES JERRY CLONTZ PRESIDENT OF MID-ATLANTIC DIVISION
LONDON, Jan 24 Bernie Ecclestone can still play an important role in Formula One's new era despite being ousted as supremo, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.