Jan 6 Ardent Leisure Group :

* Dreamworld and Main Event Entertainment trading update-aad.ax

* From reopening on 10 December 2016 to 31 December 2016 theme parks division recorded unaudited revenues of $3.66 million down 63.0% from PCP

* Across both parks, 29 slides and rides (including 5 of "Big 9 thrill rides") are fully operational

* Main Event Entertainment constant centres expected to track positively in H2 of FY2017, targeting low singledigit long term growth

* Main Event Entertainment new centres continue to exceed average first year EBITDA ROI target of 30%

* "Progressive reopening of Dreamworld's thrill rides throughout remainder of (Dec) month negatively impacted attendance and revenues" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: