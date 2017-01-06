BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 6 Ford Motor Co :
* Posts annual sales in China; sales rise 14% to 1.27 million; Lincoln demand surges 180% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing