Jan 6 TP ICAP Plc :

* Trading update

* Last three months of 2016 have seen an increase in trading activity compared with prior year

* Revenue for year ended Dec. 31, 2016 is expected to be approximately 12 pct higher than 796 mln stg reported in 2015

* FY revenue expected to be 4 pct higher at constant exchange rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)