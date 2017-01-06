Jan 6 Gaming Innovation Group Inc (GIG) :

* Says gross gaming revenue (GGR) increased significantly in December for GIG's six gaming sites

* Total deposits were 23.3 million euros ($24.64 million), 10.2 pct increase compared to November 2016

* Total active real money players for 3-month period Oct-Dec were 183,521, down 1.3 pct from 185,881 for period Sept-Nov Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9456 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)