BRIEF-Oman's Dhofar International Development FY net profit falls
Jan 25 Dhofar International Development And Investment Holding :
Jan 6 Baloise Holding AG :
* Baloise is to acquire Pax Anlage AG and boosts its real-estate portfolio
* Transaction represents a further expansion of Baloise's real-estate portfolio and Baloise thereby invests up to 288 million Swiss francs ($284.67 million) of insurance assets in an asset class
* Published the pre-announcement of a public takeover offer for the remaining approx. 30 per cent of shares in free float at a price of 1,600 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/2iOHrQU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0117 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 25 Dhofar International Development And Investment Holding :
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_01252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Government inter-ministerial group meets Apple officials in New Delhi. 1:30 pm: India-UAE bilateral meeting in New Delhi. Agreements likely to be signed on investment in India's
SHANGHAI, Jan 25 China's surprise increase in interest rates on medium-term loans weighed on bond prices on Wednesday, while the yuan weakened after the central bank set a weaker daily fixing in response to a rebound in the U.S. dollar overnight.