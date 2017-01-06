Jan 6 Baloise Holding AG :

* Baloise is to acquire Pax Anlage AG and boosts its real-estate portfolio

* Transaction represents a further expansion of Baloise's real-estate portfolio and Baloise thereby invests up to 288 million Swiss francs ($284.67 million) of insurance assets in an asset class

* Published the pre-announcement of a public takeover offer for the remaining approx. 30 per cent of shares in free float at a price of 1,600 Swiss francs per share Source text: bit.ly/2iOHrQU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0117 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)