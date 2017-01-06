BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
Jan 6 Bone Therapeutics SA :
* Granted 2.3 million euros($2.43 million) in non-dilutive funding by the Walloon Region
* Funding will cover up to 52 pct of expenses related to three new research projects
* Funding covers a two-year research period
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing