BRIEF-TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MLN CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
* TRIUMPH AWARDED $52 MILLION CONTRACT FROM ROLLS ROYCE FOR TRENT XWB ENGINE COMPONENTS
Jan 6 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Ionis and Akcea enter into strategic collaboration with global pharmaceutical company to develop and commercialize akcea-apo(a)-l rx and akcea-apociii-l rx
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - Ionis and Akcea are eligible to receive tiered royalties in mid-teens to low twenty percent range on net sales of each drug
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals - Ionis, Akcea eligible to receive license fee as well as development, commercial milestone payments as each drug advances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing