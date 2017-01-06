Jan 6 Smartlink Network Systems Ltd

* Made an investment of INR 5 million in its wholly owned subsidiary Telesmart SCS Limited Source text [Smartlink Network Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made an investment of Rs. 50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Lakhs Only) in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely Telesmart SCS Limited on January 06, 2017] Further company coverage: