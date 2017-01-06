Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 6 Smartlink Network Systems Ltd
* Made an investment of INR 5 million in its wholly owned subsidiary Telesmart SCS Limited Source text [Smartlink Network Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the Company has made an investment of Rs. 50,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Lakhs Only) in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely Telesmart SCS Limited on January 06, 2017] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)