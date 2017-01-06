Jan 6 Crawshaw Group Plc

* Group sales were up 13 pct in 5 week period versus prior year

* Total customer numbers also up 13 pct for same period.

* Like-For-Like sales were down 3.8 pct for 5 weeks ended 1 January 2017

* Like-For-Like customer numbers were down 4.2 pct