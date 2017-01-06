Jan 6 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :

* Preliminary count indicates that company has received subscriptions for about 20.9 million new shares at end of subscription period, while 10 million shares were offered

* Rights issue was oversubscribed by about 109 pct

* Issue results in capital increase of 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.24 million) ($1 = 8.4994 Norwegian crowns)