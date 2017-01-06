BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical reports Q4 earnings per share $5.13
* Company shipped 163 Da Vinci surgical systems compared with 158 in q4 of 2015
Jan 6 PCI Biotech Holding ASA :
* Preliminary count indicates that company has received subscriptions for about 20.9 million new shares at end of subscription period, while 10 million shares were offered
* Rights issue was oversubscribed by about 109 pct
* Issue results in capital increase of 70 million Norwegian crowns ($8.24 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4994 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)