Jan 6 Gecina SA :

* Signed a 10-year lease with Renault Group for entire 'Le Cristallin' building in Boulogne-Billancourt

* Under this lease space will be made available to tenant from February 2016

* Strategy to create value by gradually rolling out its project pipeline, valued at 3.7 billion euros ($3.91 billion) at end-September, with 1.2 billion euros of projects already underway and primarily scheduled for delivery in 2018