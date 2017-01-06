BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Jan 6 Bank of China Ltd :
* Completion of transfer in respect of the entire issued share capital of Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited
* All of conditions precedent set out in sale and purchase agreement have been satisfied
* Completion of proposed transfer will take place on 9 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.