Jan 6 China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd

* Chi Jingtao has tendered his resignation as an executive director

* Gu Lifeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director of company.

* Dong Wei has been appointed as an executive director of company

* Chi Jingtao ceased to be chairman of board

* Yu Xubo has been appointed as chairman of board

* Dong Wei has been appointed as deputy managing director of company, and chairman of executive committee of company

* Gu Lifeng ceased to be deputy managing director of company and chairman of executive committee of company