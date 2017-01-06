BRIEF-Walter Investment Management announces changes to its board of directors
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Jan 6 China Resources Land Ltd :
* Group acquired nine land parcels in Shenyang, Changsha, Ganzhou, Fuzhou, Hangzhou, Chongqing, Qingdao and Ningbo
* Attributable land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisitions in Dec amounted to about RMB11.269 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces changes to its board of directors and record date and meeting date for 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Jan 24 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's former president and chief operating officer Gary Cohn received $20 million in total compensation for 2016, down 5 percent from 2015, according to a regulatory filing.