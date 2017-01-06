Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 6 UK's Office of Communications:
* Has identified that notification issued to Plusnet on Nov. 28 did not accurately reflect changes to Ofcom's legal enforcement powers
* Decided to withdraw the original notification issued to the company and now expect to issue a new notification to Plusnet in due course Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2gxJrM9] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)