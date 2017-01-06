Jan 6 UK's Office of Communications:

* Has identified that notification issued to Plusnet on Nov. 28 did not accurately reflect changes to Ofcom's legal enforcement powers

* Decided to withdraw the original notification issued to the company and now expect to issue a new notification to Plusnet in due course