BRIEF-CTI biopharma appoints Michael Metzger to board of directors
CTI Biopharma appoints leading biopharma executive Michael Metzger to board of directors
Jan 6 Bristol-myers Squibb Co :
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and genecentric diagnostics announce exploratory biomarker research collaboration
* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - genecentric secures equity investment from Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Bristol-Myers squibb co - Bristol-Myers Squibb to explore use of genecentric's cancer subtyping platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MTS Systems Corp says company reaffirms its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2016 that were initially provided by company on November 29, 2016
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation fourth quarter 2016 earnings increase to $0.13 per diluted share