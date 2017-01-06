Jan 6 Orbit Exports Ltd :

* Co seeks members' nod for reappointment of Pankaj Seth as MD and CEO

* Co seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1

* Seeks members' nod for increasing authorised share capital of co to 350 million rupees from 150 million rupees