UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 6 Orbit Exports Ltd :
* Co seeks members' nod for reappointment of Pankaj Seth as MD and CEO
* Co seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1
* Seeks members' nod for increasing authorised share capital of co to 350 million rupees from 150 million rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2jbeEmb) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources