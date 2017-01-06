BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical reports Q4 earnings per share $5.13
* Company shipped 163 Da Vinci surgical systems compared with 158 in q4 of 2015
Jan 6 Syncom Healthcare Ltd :
* Seeks members' nod to appoint Ajay Shankarlal Bankda as MD and chairman Source text: (bit.ly/2jbkdB9) Further company coverage:
* Caredx to acquire SBT Resolver HLA typing products from Illumina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* European commission grants orphan drug designation to cabiralizumab (fpa008) for pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS)