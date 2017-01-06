Jan 6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva CEO: we continue to see challenges as a company and
as an industry and we expect some of these challenges to
continue in 2017: conf call
* Teva CEO: "2016 was a transition year, 2017 will be a year
of execution": conf call
* Teva CEO: we expect to produce more than 1000 new generic
products launches in 2017: conf call
* Teva CEO: one priority is to defend Copaxone in the face
of an important pending legal milestone: conf call
* Teva CEO: we are projecting more than $750 million in
sales in U.S. product launches in 2017: conf call
* Teva CEO: I recognize that the gap between the outlook we
gave you July and the guidance presented today is disappointing
: conf call
* Teva expects Copaxone 2017 revenue of $3.8 billion to $3.9
billion (assuming no 40 mg generic): conf call
* Teva says it will take price increases on a generic drug
if the opportunity arises: conf call
* Teva we assume two competitors for Concerta in 2017: conf
call
* Teva CEO says $750 million in new drug launches in the
U.S. is a conservative number: conf call
* Teva says we have no plans to change dividend policy: conf
call
* Teva CEO says we see a decline in specialty business
revenue contribution to net revenue in 2017: conf call
* Teva says application for generic Advair is expected to be
submitted in 2018: conf call
* Teva: many potential launches were not realized in 2nd
half 2016 & that has a carry over effect in 2017 & so we decided
to lower expectations for 17'
* Teva: today we are generating $300 million in biosimilar
revs, and expect partnership with Celltrion to almost double
that in the next couple of years
* Teva CEO: the bigger number of shots on goal now... Will
enable us to risk-adjusted better going forward
