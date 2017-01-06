Jan 6 Wal Mart Stores Inc
* Wal Mart Stores Inc - Rosalind G. Brewer notified her
intent to retire from employment with company effective February
1, 2017
* Wal Mart - Brewer has served as executive vice president,
president and chief executive officer of company's Sam's Club
Segment since February 2012
* Wal Mart Stores - On Jan 5, 2017, John Furner, was
appointed executive vice president, president and chief
executive officer of company's Sam's Club Segment
* Wal Mart Stores Inc - Since October 2015, Furner has
served as executive vice president and chief merchandising
officer of Sam's Club
Source text: [bit.ly/2iJ3hVk]
