Jan 6 Addchance Holdings Ltd

* Entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Agreement for an aggregate consideration of HK$1 million

* Vendor agreed to sell and purchaser purchase entire registered capital in Zjg Addchance Dyeing and in Zjg Addchance Spinnery

* Purchaser is Shenzhen Sibao Cultural Development; Addchance Limited is the vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: