Jan 6 Addchance Holdings Ltd :

* Unit and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Unit agreed to purchase and vendor agreed to sell sale interest and sale loan for a total consideration of up to maximum of HK$20.4 million

* Vendor being Shenzhen Finance Investment Services Co.

* Vendor warranted that after-tax net profit of target for year ending 31 december 2017 shall be not less than HK$10 million

* Target being Shenzhen Eastone Data Technology Co