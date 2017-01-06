UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 6 Addchance Holdings Ltd :
* Unit and vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Unit agreed to purchase and vendor agreed to sell sale interest and sale loan for a total consideration of up to maximum of HK$20.4 million
* Vendor being Shenzhen Finance Investment Services Co.
* Vendor warranted that after-tax net profit of target for year ending 31 december 2017 shall be not less than HK$10 million
* Target being Shenzhen Eastone Data Technology Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources